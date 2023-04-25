Search icon
Zeenat Aman recalls how 'starmaker' Dev Anand cast her in Hare Rama Hare Krishna: 'I was already packing my bags...'

Calling Dev Anand her 'starmaker', Zeenat Aman shared how the success of the 1971 film Hare Rama Hare Krishna postponed her 'immigration plans' to Malta.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 08:14 PM IST

Dev Anand-Zeenat Aman/Instagram

Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut in February at the age of 71 and since then, the veteran actress has been sharing pearls of wisdom and interesting stories from her days in the Hindi film industry. On Tuesday too, Aman shared a photo with the late actor Dev Anand and recalled how he cast her in Hare Rama Hare Krishna when she had decided to leave Bombay.

"When entering an industry like Bollywood, every actor hopes for a starmaker. Someone who sees the glimmer of potential and ambition that has perhaps only been visible to the self thus far. Very few are so lucky as to find this person, but I was. My starmaker was Dev saab. It was 1970, and I think O P Ralhan was feeling quite sorry for me. He had given me a bit part in Hulchul, it had made little impact, and I was already packing my bags to relocate to Malta with my mother and stepfather", Zeenat wrote.

The actress further added, "Dev Saab and his Navketan team were casting for Hare Rama Hare Krishna at the time. In his largesse, O P Ralhan suggested that they meet me. I vividly remember what I wore that day. A fitted yellow top, a fawn-coloured skirt and glasses with yellow frames. My mother was at the meeting (remember, I was still in my teens). So she held forth, while I spoke when spoken to, and packed tobacco into my pipe. The meeting concluded, and a few days later the landline jangled. I was asked to come for a screen test, and that is how I came to be cast as Jasbir/Janice."

Sharing further about the first sequence she shot for the film, Zeenat Aman said, "Oh, but the saga doesn’t end here. My family was ready to depart the country, but Dev saab persuaded my mother and I to delay our travels. So instead we flew to Kathmandu, stayed at the famous Soaltee Hotel, and waited long days to be called to set to shoot! I was frothing at the bit by the time it was finally time for my scenes. The first of which was a bus sequence. It makes me laugh to watch it now because I know I’m practically spitting out my lines in my impatience to prove myself!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

Concluding her thoughts, Zeenat shared how the success of the 1971 film postponed her 'immigration plans' as she wrote, "In those days it took much longer to make a film from start to finish. Two or three years even. My mother and I once again prepared to leave Mumbai, and yet again Dev Saab persuaded us to stay. He promised to edit quickly and get the movie into the cinemas. Sure enough, the film released, it became a huge hit, and I became a star. My immigration plans were now indefinitely postponed, and Dev Saab started writing another script with me in mind. (More tomorrow.)"

