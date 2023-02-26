Urfi Javed burns the internet with her sexy video in bold outfit made of clay: Watch

Credit: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed, who is known for her bold yet bizarre fashion sense, never fails to make the headlines whether it is because of her bold outfits or her bold statements. Her outfits often grab attention on social media, and once again the new chic look that she posted on her Instagram account has gone viral.

Urfi gave a bold start to this Sunday when she posted a reel in her new outfit that she claims to have made with clay. This time, she can be seen wearing a blue denim skirt with denim sleeves and a bralette that she made with clay. The Bigg Boss OTT fame captioned the reel as, “I wanna be pinky again” as she flaunts her pink hair in the video. She also accessorised her outfit with rings also made with clay.

Urfi’s bold choice has always been called out by the trollers and this time too her outfit made them speak out their views in the comment section. People found her outfit bizarre and one of them said, “Urfi dii iss video m thoda jyada ho gya …...thoda control krna sikh lo literally (Urfi Dii this time it is too much in this video, try to control a little)” another user said, “Nudity ko fashion kaise bol deti h ye (How can she call nudity as Fashion)” the third comment read, “Yrr tu kapde phnti kyu ho fashion ka mazak bana kr rakha h (Why do even wear clothes, you have made fashion a joke)” the fourth person commented, “Kitni besharam hai yr ye din par din iski besharmi aur bhi badhti ja rahi hai (How shameless she is, Her shamelessness is increasing day by day)”

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed wore Rahul Mishra’s collections from Paris Fashion week which made her the first Indian star to wear it. The Splitsvilla XI fame also did a photo shoot for the Dirty Magazine for which she coloured her hair pink and bleached her eyebrows.

