Selfiee box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar film fails to register big jump, earns just Rs 3.80 crore

After a poor opening, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s Selfiee needed a huge jump on Saturday to have any chance of recovery. However, the film has struggled on its second day as well. Trade insiders now predict that Selfiee could very well be Akshay’s lowest-grossing film in over a decade, which does not augur well for the actor or a struggling Bollywood.

Selfiee has reportedly released in 3000 screens across India, which means it is a big release. Given Akshay’s star power and some positive discourse around Bollywood, it was expected that Selfiee may just open to decent numbers. But after registering a domestic net haul of Rs 2.55 crore on day one, Selfiee made just Rs 3.80 crore on the second day. Its two-day worldwide gross of Rs 10 crore is way below expectations. Selfiee recorded just 12.50% occupancy on Saturday, a rather low figure.

Talking about the film’s Saturday numbers, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Selfiee struggles on Day 2, the big jump - so essential after a disastrous start - is clearly missing. The poor biz continues to shock, sadden and demoralise the industry.”

Selfiee, directed by Raj Mehta, is the remake of the Malayalam hit Driving Licence. The film’s advance booking was opened just 24 hours before release, which did not give many fans too much time to book. However, even after accounting for that, the advance numbers are low. The film sold roughly 30,000 tickets across India in advance bookings. As per Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 73.76 lakh only from advance bookings for its first day, a disappointing figure.

Selfiee also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Diana Penty, Abhimanyu Singh, Mahesh Thakur, and Meghna Malik, apart from a cameo from Mrunal Thakur. The film has been produced by Prithviraj Productions, Dharma Productions, and Cape Of Good Films.