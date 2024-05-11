Meet actress whose family lost all money, was thrown out of friend's home at midnight, then became a superstar, now..

In the world of television, Deepika Singh does not need an introduction. The actress gained fame with her debut in 2011 as Sandhya Rathi in Star Plus's 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' and is considered to be a superstar in the TV world. But, behind Deepika Singh's success, is also a lot of struggle. The actress faced poverty in her childhood but based on her hard work, she is now one of the most popular faces on TV.

In an interview, Deepika Singh herself opened up about her struggles and revealed that she was once thrown out by her friend's house at midnight. Deepika also told Pinkvilla how she had many bad experiences in her childhood due to poverty. She said they were a well-to-do family until her father's business suffered huge losses.

It was due to this that her family started facing a financial crisis. Deepika Singh revealed that her parents struggled to pay her school fees due to which she also had to face humiliation. The principal of the school had even said that if you are not capable then why are you studying in school at all? Deepika Singh, after this incident, got her name enrolled in a government school.

Deepika Singh said that despite the financial crisis in the family, she dreamed of becoming an actress which is why she travelled to Mumbai against her family's wishes. Deepika Singh was quoted as saying, "I used to live in Mumbai with my friend. These were the days of struggling. One day my friend suddenly threw me out of her house at midnight."

Deepika Singh says she has not forgotten that night to date. However, despite these challenges, Deepika Singh did not give up on her dream and bagged the lead role in 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' on Star Plus, as the character Sandhya Rathi/Kothari IPS. She played the role for 5 years until the show went off air in September 2016.

Deepika Singh married the director of her television show Rohit Raj Goyal in 2014. In May 2017, the couple welcomed their first child - a baby boy.

