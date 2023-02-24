Selfiee: Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi film sees disastrous opening with just 6% occupancy, many theatres empty

Selfiee stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi

Despite starring two big names and getting a solo release, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s Selfiee has opened rather poorly. The morning shows of the film recorded extremely low occupancy, triggering fears of a really low opening day and weekend, unless word of mouth helps it pick up.

Selfiee has reportedly released in 3000 screens across India, which means it is a big release. Given Akshay’s star power and some positive discourse around Bollywood, it was expected that Selfiee may just open to decent numbers. However, low advance bookings dented that expectation. And now, extremely low occupancy in morning shows have demolished all hopes. As per Sacnilk, Selfiee recorded only 6.71% occupancy across India in morning shows.

The occupancy in Mumbai is just 5%, while in places like Bengaluru and Lucknow, it is 2% and 3% only. In Chennai, as per current data, Selfiee has recorded 0% occupancy there. The biggest surprise comes from Bhopal, where the film and has been shot too. The film has managed just 1% occupancy from 66 shows in the city. This implies that the film may struggle to earn more than Rs 4 crore on day one. Given that the reviews are lukewarm and largely negative, word of mouth won’t be able to revive the film as well.

Selfiee, directed by Raj Mehta, is the remake of the Malayalam hit Driving Licence. The film’s advance booking was opened just 24 hours before release, which did not give many fans too much time to book. However, even after accounting for that, the advance numbers are low. The film sold roughly 30,000 tickets across India in advance bookings. As per Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 73.76 lakh only from advance bookings for its first day, a disappointing figure.

Selfiee also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Diana Penty, Abhimanyu Singh, Mahesh Thakur, and Meghna Malik, apart from a cameo from Mrunal Thakur. The film has been produced by Prithviraj Productions, Dharma Productions, and Cape Of Good Films.