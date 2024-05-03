Twitter
Who is KL Sharma, Congress candidate to contest against BJP's Smriti Irani from Amethi?

Kishori Lal Sharma is a trusted associate of the Gandhi family, having served as Sonia Gandhi's representative in Raebareli.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 03, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

The Congress has fielded Kishori Lal Sharma, a Gandhi family loyalist, from Amethi Lok Sabha seat. This is the first time in 25 years that the Congress party has nominated a candidate outside of the Gandhi family to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, once considered a Gandhi bastion until Rahul Gandhi lost the 2019 general elections to BJP's Smriti Irani. Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Raebareli. Voting in Amethi and Rae Bareli is scheduled for May 20th.

Who is Kishori Lal Sharma?

Kishori Lal Sharma is a trusted associate of the Gandhi family, having served as Sonia Gandhi's representative in Raebareli. He acts as the primary liaison for all matters concerning the Gandhi family in Raebareli and Amethi.

Originally hailing from Ludhiana, Punjab, Kishori Lal Sharma became associated with Raebareli and Amethi alongside Rajiv Gandhi in 1983.

His relationship with the Gandhi family deepened following Rajiv Gandhi's untimely demise in May 1991.

Sharma made frequent visits to both constituencies and accompanied Sonia Gandhi to Amethi during her initial foray into politics and played a pivotal role in her electoral victory in 1999.

It was widely believed that Kishori Lal Sharma oversaw the affairs of the Amethi and Raebareli constituencies after Sonia Gandhi vacated the Amethi seat for Rahul Gandhi and contested from Raebareli.

KL Sharma has also been involved in the Congress party's activities in Bihar and Punjab.

On his candidature from Amethi Lok Sabha seat, KL Sharma said, "I want to thank the Congress party, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for giving me this opportunity. I have been working here for 40  years now. I am very happy that I was given this responsibility..."

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said about Sharma's candidature, "Our family has had a long association with Kishori Lal Sharma. He has always been dedicated to serving the people of Amethi and Raebareli. His passion for public service is an example in itself. Today it is a matter of joy that the Congress Party has made Kishori Lal a candidate from Amethi."

 

(With agency inputs)

