Selfiee release live updates: Reviews, box office prediction, know all about Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi-starrer

Selfiee is Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's first film in 2023, and it is an official remake of the Malayalam hit Driving License.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 08:36 AM IST

Selfiee

Selfiee release live updates: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi-starrer comedy drama Selfiee has finally been released with expectations to continue the trend of the positive run at the box office. Selfiee is the official Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam superhit Driving Licence starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. 

As the film releases in cinemas, we are here to provide you with the latest happenings around Selfiee with live updates. From box office prediction, advance booking collection, to first review, and social media reactions. Here's everything you need to know about Selfiee

Pre-release selfie of team Selfiee

A night before Selfiee's release, the team, Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi and Nushrratt Bharuccha clicked a selfie from Mumbai's premiere. Emraan shared the photo and even asked co-star Diana Penty about her absence. 

Here's the photo

Selfiee advance booking update

Given that Selfiee is getting a wide release with roughly 3000 screens, it was expected to do well in advance booking. However, the pre-sales trends for the film do not paint a very rosy picture. The advance booking was open a day before the release. Still, it could only manage to sell only 30,000 tickets in India.  As per the report of Sacnilk, the film has collected barely Rs 73.76 lakhs from the first day of advance booking.  

 

