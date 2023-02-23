Selfiee advance bookings disappointingly low, Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi film fails to breach Rs 1 crore mark

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in Selfiee

Selfiee, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s action entertainer, is releasing in cinemas across India on February 24. Given that the film is getting a wide release with roughly 3000 screens, it was expected to do well. However, the pre sales and advance bookings trends for the film do not paint a very rosy picture. Selfiee has seen lukewarm response to advance bookings, sparking fears that the opening may be low as well.

Selfiee, directed by Raj Mehta, is the remake of the Malayalam hit Driving Licence. The film’s advance booking was opened just 24 hours before release, which did not give many fans too much time to book. However, even after accounting for that, the advance numbers are low. By Thursday evening, the film had sold roughly 30,000 tickets across India.

As per Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 73.76 lakh only from advance bookings for its first day. Given the star power of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, and the wide solo release, it is a rather disappointing number for the film. While the final advance booking number of Selfiee is low, the pace of pre sales has been higher than last week’s release Shehzada, which opened its advance bookings three days before release. However, given that Shehzaa itself opened very low, things are looking bleak for Selfiee too.

Trade analysts predict that Selfiee may earn between Rs 6 and 7 crore net in the domestic market on day one. Positive word of mouth could see the number go up over the weekend but the film will have a lot of ground to cover if it has to do well.

Selfiee also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Diana Penty, Abhimanyu Singh, Mahesh Thakur, and Meghna Malik, apart from a cameo from Mrunal Thakur. The film has been produced by Prithviraj Productions, Dharma Productions, and Cape Of Good Films.