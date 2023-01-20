Search icon
Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi take viral 'Selfiee' with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; announce trailer release date

The trailer of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Selfiee will be unveiled on January 22 and the film will release in theatres on February 24.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 08:49 PM IST

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are set to unite together on screen for the first time in the upcoming comedy-drama film titled Selfiee. The actors unveiled the first poster of the film, which stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha as the leading ladies, on their social media handles on Friday and announced the trailer release date as well.

Taking to his Instagram, Akshay shared the poster and wrote, "Gear up for a unique story of a superstar and his superfan! #SelfieeTrailer coming out on 22nd January! #Selfiee releasing on 24th February only in cinemas. In the poster, Emraan and his son are seen taking a 'selfiee' with the cut-out of Akshay, who plays a famous actor. "Two generations, one common love and a story filled with drama and entertainment coming your way soon!", wrote Hashmi along with the poster.

Later, the two actors shared a hilarious post taking a 'selfiee' with the poster of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the cult track Kajra Re in the background. Both the actors twinned in black shirts in the viral photo. "When I and @therealemraan tried to match kaale kaale naina with kaale kaale clothes", wrote Akshay referring to the song's lyrics. While Emraan captioned his post, "Chalo unke saath nahi to unke photo ke saath selfie hi sahi kyun @akshaykumar! (If not with her, then a selfie with her photo at least, right).

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that Selfiee trailer, which will be unveiled on Sunday, January 22, will be attached to Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham-starrer Pathaan hitting the theatres worldwide on January 25. Apart from Selfiee, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer will also be attached with the Siddharth Anand-directed actioner. There are also reports that Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser will be attached to Shah Rukh's film on the big screen.

Directed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz and JugJugg Jeeyo fame, Selfiee is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the leading roles. The 2019 film was directed by Lal Jr. aka Jean Paul Lal.

