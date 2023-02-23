Search icon
Ahead of Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi's Selfiee release, here's where you can watch Malayalam original Driving Licence

Selfiee is an official remake of the Malayalam film Drivince Licence starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 10:02 PM IST

Selfiee-Driving Licence/File photos

Starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the leading roles, the comedy-drama film Selfiee is set to release in theatres worldwide on February 24. Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha play the leading ladies as the former is paired opposite Akshay as his wife, while the latter plays Emraan's better half in the Raj Mehta directorial.

Selfiee plot

Akshay Kumar plays the Bollywood star Vijay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi plays an RTO officer Om Prakash Aggarwal in the upcoming film. The superstar and his superfan collide with each other when Vijay needs to get a driving license urgently and Om asks him to come to the RTO office so that he can simply get a selfie with him.

Selfiee is an official remake of Driving Licence

The Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi-starrer is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam comedy-drama Driving Licence, in which Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu play the superstar Hareendran and the Motor Vehicle Inspector Kuruvila Joseph, respectively. Deepti Sati and Miya George are the leading ladies playing Prithviraj and Suraj's wife in the Lal Jr. directorial.

Prithviraj Sukumaran has also co-produced the Hindi remake Selfiee under his banner Prithviraj Productions, along with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films, Star Studios, and Listin Stephen's Magic Frames, which also bankrolled the 2019 film. 

When and where to watch Driving Licence

For those who are all geared up to watch Selfiee on February 24, but want to first get your hands on the original film, well, you can watch it from the comfort of your homes on Amazon Prime Video. The film is available to watch for Prime customers in the Malayalam language with Hindi subtitles.

