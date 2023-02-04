Search icon
Akshay Kumar makes Salman Khan dance to Main Khiladi Tu Anari remix, fans say 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 2 coming soon'

Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan danced to the latest chartbuster song Main Khiladi, which is a recreation of Akshay's own track Main Khiladi Tu Anari with Saif Ali Khan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 09:00 PM IST

Salman Khan-Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan broke the internet on Saturday, February 4, when the two superstars danced to the Main Khiladi track from Akshay's upcoming film Selfiee. The latest song video shows him and Emraan dancing together, along with the film's female leads Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Sharing their clip on Instagram, Akshay wrote, "And when #MainKhiladi captured @beingsalmankhan’s imagination, it barely took him seconds to get on the beat. Phir kya bhai...bas dhoom machaai!! (Then we both had a blast) #Selfiee". In the video, Akshay is first seen showing his Main Khiladi reel with Tiger Shroff to Salman and then the two of them are seen having absolute fun together grooving to the Selfiee song.

Fans stormed the comments section seeing their favourite two superstars together. One Instagram user wrote, "What a treat to watch my fav stars together", while another commented, "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 2 coming soon", taking the Internet back to the 2004 hilarious David Dhawan comedy film which had Akshay and Salman contesting with each other to win Priyanka Chopra's love.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The latest chartbuster is Tanishk Bagchi's recreation of the hugely popular track Main Khiladi Tu Anari from the 1994 action-comedy film of the same name. Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan grooved to the original peppy song composed by Anu Malik, written by Maya Govind, and sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Udit Narayan.

Talking about Selfiee, which releases in cinemas on February 24, the Raj Mehta film is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License. Akshay and Emraan will be seen in the roles played by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu respectively in the original. The 2019 film was directed by Lal Jr. aka Jean Paul Lal.

