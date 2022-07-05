Koffee With Karan: When Emraan Hashmi expressed his wish to do an intimate scene with Deepika Padukone

Emraan Hashmi-Deepika Padukone/YouTube screengrab-Instagram

As the newest season of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan is set to begin this Thursday, July 7, we take a look at one of the most underrated episodes from the fourth season of the controversial chat show featuring Emraan Hashmi and his uncle and famous director Mahesh Bhatt in 2014.

It was one of the most candid and honest episodes on the show where the highlight was the fiery rapid-fire round in which Emraan and Mahesh were simply at their best answering the rapid questions from the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with their interesting and quick replies.

When Mahesh was asked about the last film he walked out of, he mentioned his now son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor's film Rockstar. Karan asked, "One person who should never think of dating Alia", he jokingly said that no one should think of dating her daughter as he wants to keep her locked. Though Bhatt's answers were really impressive, it was Emraan who took away the cake.

Emraan said that his most memorable on-screen kisses have been with Jacqueline Fernandez and his worst on-screen kiss has been with her Murder co-star Mallika Sherawat. He even mentioned that he would want to steal Abhishek Bachchan and Saif Ali Khan's wives from them, i.e Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.



When Johar asked him any one actress from the Hindi film industry, he would want to do an intimate scene with, apart from the ones with whom he has already done many of them on-screen, the Gangster actor didn't even take a second and replied with the name of Deepika Padukone.

In the end, even Karan admitted that it was an outstanding performance from both the celebrities, but gave the Koffee Hamper to Emraan because his answers were more juicy and quick than his uncle. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen next playing the main antagonist in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3.