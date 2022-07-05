Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt spills the beans on her 'suhagraat', Ranveer Singh talks about his 'sex playlist'

Karan Johar/Instagram

The first promo of Koffee With Karan 7 is out and it features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the lead stars of the host Karan Johar's next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The trio is seen having a great laugh as they discuss Alia's 'suhagraat' and Ranveer's 'sex playlist' in the hilarious video shared by the filmmaker on his Instagram handle.

Sharing the promo, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director wrote, "Alright everyone, brace yourself as @ranveersingh, @aliaabhatt and I are ready to dish out some steaming cups of entertainment in the very first episode of this sizzling hot new season! Of#HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7. Catch the first episode on 7th July only on @disneyplushotstar."



Karan is seen asking Alia, who tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in April and also announced her pregnancy later last month, about one myth about the Indian weddings that got busted after her marriage. The Gangubai Kathiawadi replies to him, "There is no such thing as suhagraat, you are tired" and her Gully Boy co-star is seen laughing out loud at this moment.

In another moment in the promo, Ranveer is seen revealing that he has different sex playlists which makes Karan and Alia giggle. The episode promises to be a lot of fun as Singh is also seen taking offense when Alia selects Varun Dhawan over him when the host asks her to pick her best on-screen chemistry between Varun and Ranveer.



Talking about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the film also features veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in prominent roles and is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023.

The first episode of the seventh season of Koffee With Karan will premiere at 7 pm on the seventh date of the seventh month on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.