Ranveer Singh reveals details about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, calls it Karan Johar's 'quirkiest' film

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani/File photos

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is one of the most awaited films in Bollywood as it marks Karan Johar's return to direction after seven years since his last film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was released in 2016.

The comedy family drama features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles with veteran actors Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra playing pivotal roles. Slated to hit cinemas as Valentine's Day release on February 10, 2023, the film is bankrolled by Karan's own banner Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

In a recent interview with BollywoodLife.com, Ranveer Singh opened up about the film and called it Karan's 'quirkiest, zaniest' film to date. “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is a quintessential Karan Johar movie, it's vintage Karan Johar, everything that you love about his films – the songs, the glamour, the good-looking leads, the family dynamics, the pulpy drama, the humour, the romance, it's all packed in there; every trope you've seen in Karan Johar movies, his brand of cinema you have loved – all there", said the Gully Boy actor to the portal.



Comparing the upcoming film with Karan's second film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Ranveer added, “It's been eons since a film like this has come, and now to do it with a man who invented this genre of 'all about loving your family' – it's going to be his quirkiest, zaniest film, and it's shaped up so well, we're about 60% through with it. The movie is going to be amazing."

Meanwhile, before Karan Johar's film, Ranveer will reunite with his Simmba director Rohit Shetty in the comedy Cirkus scheduled to release in cinemas on December 23, 2023.