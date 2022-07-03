Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, others feature on guest list

From South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Bollywood hotties Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan, here's the guest list for Koffee With Karan season 7.

The seventh season of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan will begin on the seventh date of the seventh month in 2022. The trailer for the latest season was released on Saturday, July 2, which showed spicy conversations and the amazing stars who would be seen on the popular show set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7.

Samantha Ruth Prahu, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Deverakonda, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and others will grace the couch. Have a look at the exciting guest list for the upcoming season here. (All images: Koffee With Karan Season 7 Trailer/YouTube stills)