Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, others feature on guest list

From South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Bollywood hotties Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan, here's the guest list for Koffee With Karan season 7.
The seventh season of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan will begin on the seventh date of the seventh month in 2022. The trailer for the latest season was released on Saturday, July 2, which showed spicy conversations and the amazing stars who would be seen on the popular show set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7.
Samantha Ruth Prahu, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Deverakonda, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and others will grace the couch. Have a look at the exciting guest list for the upcoming season here. (All images: Koffee With Karan Season 7 Trailer/YouTube stills)
1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be making her debut on the Koffee couch this season, along with the busiest Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. It is reported that Karan Johar will announce an upcoming Dharma film with the two stars in their episode.
2. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh
Karan will promote his next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with the two leading stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh on the show. Also featuring Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, the film is set to release on February 10, 2023.
3. Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor
The Kabir Singh couple - Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani will reunite on the Koffee couch and spill the beans on their personal lives and relationships. Karan won't leave this golden chance to interrogate the actress about her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra.
4. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday
Vijay Deverakonda has already set the internet on fire with his nude first look of Liger and will be promoting the sports drama with his co-star Ananya Panday on the show. Liger is backed by Karan Johar and is set to release on August 25, 2022.
5. Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor
Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor will reveal their deep dark secrets on Koffee With Karan 7. The actresses have starred in films produced by the host - Simmba for Sara, and Dhadak and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl for Janhvi.
6. Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor
The episode featuring Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor, who enthralled the audience with their lovable chemistry as the father-son duo in Dharma Productions' JugJugg Jeeyo recently, seems to be the funniest this season as per the promo.
7. Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff
Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff, who made their debuts together with Heropanti, will be seen promoting their upcoming film Ganapath - a dystopian action thriller by Vikas Bahl, on the show. It is set to release on December 23, 2022.