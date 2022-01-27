INSIDE PICS and videos from Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar's wedding ceremony

Popular television and film actress Mouni Roy tied the knot with her beau Suraj Nambiar on Thursday, January 27, 2022, as per Malayali rituals in Goa. The couple reportedly will also have another wedding ceremony as per Bengali rituals in the evening. Seeing the pictures and videos of their first nuptial ceremony, it looked like a fairytale wedding.

The wedding festivities are taking place at the luxurious Hilton Goa Resort. It is a private and closed affair with their family members and close friends attending the gala event. Several celebrities including Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, and Arjun Bijlani have been sharing priceless moments from the wedding festivities on their Instagram handles.

Let's take you inside Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's wedding ceremony.

Mandira Bedi shared these beautiful pictures of having fun with the newly married couple. She called them her favourite couple in the caption.

Arjun Bijlani, Mouni Roy's co-star from the hit television show 'Naagin' shared the picture from their mandap in which Suraj can't take her eyes off Mouni.

Music directors Meet Brothers posted these captivating moments from their wedding ceremony as one-half of the duo Manmeet Singh is in Goa to attend the festivities.



Popular celebrity photographer Manav Manglani also shared these candid pictures from the wedding ceremony on his Instagram account congratulating the couple.



In the wee hours of Thursday, Mouni had shared this charming picture with Suraj on her social media, officially confirming their relationship for the very first time.



Talking about the newly married couple, Suraj Nambiar is an investment banker hailing from Bangalore and currently based in Dubai, where he met with Mouni Roy on New Year's eve in 2019. The couple soon started dating each other and will now begin their journey together as husband and wife. We wish them a happy married life!