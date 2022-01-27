Who is Suraj Nambiar? All you need to know about Mouni Roy's to-be-husband

3/5

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar met each other in Dubai and fell in love. Their wedding festivities have already begun in Goa. Several television actors like Arjun Bijlani, Aashka Goradia, Mandira Bedi, and others were seen at the Haldi ceremony on January 26. Mandira Bedi even shared pictures with the couple on her Instagram handle with the sweet caption, "Mon, Suraj.. and so it all begins. I love you both, more than you know." (Image source: Mandira Bedi/Instagram)