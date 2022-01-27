Who is Suraj Nambiar? All you need to know about Mouni Roy's to-be-husband

Here's everything you need to know about Mouni Roy's to-be-husband Suraj Nambiar.
Indian film and television actress Mouni Roy is set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on Thursday, January 27 in a dreamy wedding in Goa. The pictures from their pre-wedding ceremony held on January 26 have already gone viral on the internet. Before their marriage ceremony today, here's everything you need to about the Dubai-based businessman.
1. Suraj Nambiar: Early Life and Education
An investment banker based in Dubai, Suraj is from Bangalore and hails from a Jain family. Suraj did his B.Tech in Civil Engineering from R. V College of Engineering. Nambiar has also studied Investment Science and International management at Stanford University. (Image source: File photo)
2. Suraj Nambiar: Career and Business
Suraj began his professional career as an intern in Ashoka India before being posted to Invictus as a lead in Engineering and Business Development. Currently a member of the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association, he is the Director head of the Capital Markets in UAE. (Image source: Suraj Nambiar/Instagram)
3. Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar's relationship
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar met each other in Dubai and fell in love. Their wedding festivities have already begun in Goa. Several television actors like Arjun Bijlani, Aashka Goradia, Mandira Bedi, and others were seen at the Haldi ceremony on January 26. Mandira Bedi even shared pictures with the couple on her Instagram handle with the sweet caption, "Mon, Suraj.. and so it all begins. I love you both, more than you know." (Image source: Mandira Bedi/Instagram)
4. Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar's pre-wedding festivities
Pictures from their Haldi ceremony of the couple have already gone viral on the internet. Mouni's co-star from hit show 'Naagin' shared some pictures with the caption "Just so happy !! God bless u @imouniroy!!". The picture on the right is from a fan page. Mouni even grooved to the popular festive track 'Mehendi hai rachnewali' in the ceremony. Look at her beautiful performance here. (Image source: Arjun Bijlani-bollywoodarab.fc/Instagram)
5. Mouni Roy shares first photo with Suraj Nambiar
Ahead of their wedding, Mouni finally posted a picture with her future husband Suraj on Thursday late night on her Instagram handle calling him 'Everything'. The couple posed happily for the camera with wide smiles. As per the reports, the couple will tie the knot as per Malayali and Bengali rituals today. (Image source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)