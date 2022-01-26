Bride-to-be Mouni Roy grooves to 'Mehendi hai rachnewali' in her Haldi ceremony - WATCH

Popular television actress Mouni Roy is finally getting married to her beau Suraj Nambiar. Her pre-wedding festivities have already started in Goa. Videos and photos from her wedding functions are going viral on social media.

In one of the videos, Mouni Roy can be seen grooving to ‘Mehendi hai rachnewali’ in a beautiful yellow lehenga. The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani with the caption, “Beautiful bride #MouniRoy at her Haldi ceremony @pratikutekar.official #bigfatindianwedding.”

One of the social media users commented, “her dress so different and beautiful she is looking.” Another mentioned, “Awesome.” The third one wrote, “congratulations.” Watch the video here:

Her close friends including Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi and Aashka Goradia also shared pics and videos from her Haldi. Suraj was seen wearing a full-white outfit for the occasion. Arjun uploaded a Boomerang video of Mouni.

Mandira also posted a few pictures with Mouni and Suraj with the caption, “Mon, Suraj...and so it all begins. I love you both, more than you know.”

The actress’ wedding with Suraj was speculated for quite some time. Recently, the actress expressed gratitude when the paparazzi congratulated her for her marriage.

On Monday, Mouni Roy was seen outside a cafe and a showroom in Mumbai. After spotting her, paps congratulated her, to which Mouni smiled and continued to pose. In the video shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, a man can be heard saying, “Mouni ji, congratulations! Your wedding is on 27.”

However, she didn’t respond but later she smiled and said, “Thank you!” when another photographer congratulated her.

Mouni and Suraj never officially confirmed dating each other. However, they will tie the knot on January 27.