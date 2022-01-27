‘I found him at last’: Mouni Roy shares stunning wedding photos with husband Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy, a TV actress, has married her beau Suraj Nambiar. Photos from the haldi ceremony and the wedding ceremony have surfaced, and they are stunning.

Now, the actress has shared photos from the Malayali ceremony on Instagram.

Mouni, who comes from a Hindu Bengali family, wore a broad red-bordered white saree with heavy gold jewellery that included customised matha patti, broad bangles, heavy jhumkis, a heavy wedding choker set paired with a Ganapati-style heavy pendant set and a beautiful waistband.

The 'Naagin' actress adorned her hair with a lovely white gajra flowing through her long braid, keeping her makeup simple.

Suraj, who comes from a Malayali family, was dressed in a tanned brown kurta with a traditional white dhoti.

She captioned the photos as “I found him at last .. Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends , We re married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings… 27.01.22 Love, Suraj & Mouni”

Take a look-

The wedding is being held at the opulent Hilton Goa Resort. The gala event is a private and restricted occasion, with only their family and close friends in attendance. On their Instagram accounts, several celebs, including Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, and Arjun Bijlani, have been sharing precious moments from the wedding festivities.

In terms of the newlyweds, Suraj Nambiar is an investment banker from Bangalore who is currently living in Dubai, where he met Mouni Roy on New Year's Eve in 2019. The couple began dating soon after and will now embark on their journey as husband and wife.