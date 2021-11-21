Garena Free Fire November 21 Redeem Codes: Get Free Fire diamond codes - Steps to redeem today's free codes

Garena Free Fire, which is an action-adventure battle royale, is fast becoming popular among mobile game lovers in India. Garena Free Fire is available on the Play Store and Garena releases Redeem codes periodically. It is to be noted that the Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a specific server.

Garena also gives free rewards every day to Garena Free Fire players and the gamers can use these codes to unlock steps and get reward points. Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website - garena.com/en.

New rewards are being given through Redeem Code for players playing Garena Free Fire in Android, iOS mobiles. In these rewards, the players gets special things like coins, free fire diamond codes, etc.

Check out the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for November 21

- DDFRTY1616POUYT> Free Pet

- FFGYBGFDAPQO> Free Fire Diamonds

- FFGTYUO16POKH> Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

- BBHUQWPO1616UY> Diamond Royale Voucher

- MJTFAER8UOP16> 80,000 diamond codes

- SDAWR88YO16UB> free dj alok character

- NHKJU88TREQW> Titian mark gun skins

- MHOP8YTRZACD> Paloma Character

- BHPOU81616NHDF> Elite Pass and Free Top Up

- ADERT8BHKPOU> Outfit

Notably, Garena Free Fire is getting more popular because the game gives an opportunity to the players to experience the battle royale mode where 80 real players are simultaneously fielded in an online field. Each round in this game is about 21 minutes and the player need to fight till the end to remain in the game.