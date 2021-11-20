Garena Free Fire November 20 Redeem Codes: Get Free Fire diamond codes - Check steps to redeem today's free codes

Action-adventure battle royale game Garena Free Fire is gaining immense popularity each day in the gaming industry. Garena Free Fire is available on the Play Store. Redeem codes are periodically released by Garena, however, the Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a specific server.

It is important to note that players also get free rewards every day and these codes can be used by the gamers to unlock steps and get reward points. Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website - garena.com/en.

Check out the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for November 20.

DDFRTY1616POUYT> Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO> Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH> Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY> Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP16> 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB> free dj alok character

NHKJU88TREQW> Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD> Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF> Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU> Outfit

Here are some additional Garena Free Fire Latest Redeem Codes

FFICZTBCUR4M

FFIC9PG5J5YZ

FFICWFKZGQ6Z

FFBATJSLDCCS

FFBBCVQZ4MW

Step-by-step process to redeem Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in to the website by either using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Up next, copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button so that you can continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation is done, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section once the codes are redeemed successfully.