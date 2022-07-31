Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

West Bengal SSC scam: Partha Chatterjee makes big claim, says ‘money recovered by ED not mine’

TMC leader Partha Chatterjee, who is currently embroiled in the school jobs scam, has claimed that the money recovered through raids is not his.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 02:37 PM IST

West Bengal SSC scam: Partha Chatterjee makes big claim, says ‘money recovered by ED not mine’
West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee (File photo)

The probe in the West Bengal SSC scam had more twists and turns today, with Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee making some big claims about the hoards of cash recovered from the apartment of his close aide, Bengali model Arpita Mukherjee.

Chatterjee, who is currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Sunday claimed that the money recovered during Enforcement Directorate raids does not belong to him, and time will tell who is “conspiring” against him.

As he deboarded a vehicle after being taken to ESI Hospital at Joka for a medical check-up and was approached by reporters with questions regarding the scam, Chatterjee said, "The money (recovered) is not mine.”

Asked further if anybody was conspiring against him, he said: "You will get to know when the time comes."

Chatterjee had on Friday asserted that he was a victim of a conspiracy and expressed unhappiness over the Trinamool Congress' decision to suspend him. "This decision (to suspend me) could influence an impartial probe," he had said.

About the move to remove him from the ministry, Chatterjee, once considered a close confidante of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said, "Her (Banerjee's) decision is right."

Chatterjee, 69, was relieved of his duties as minister-in-charge of various departments and suspended from the TMC on Thursday. He was also removed from all party posts.

One of his close aides, Arpita Mukherjee, has also been arrested by the ED after crores of rupees in cash were seized from her residences in parts of the city. The TMC leadership has taken exception to his comments, contending that Chatterjee was himself responsible for his fate.

"Why was he silent for the last few days after his arrest? He has every right to approach the court and prove his innocence. The party has nothing to do with this scam," TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh had said on Thursday.

The CBI, as directed by Calcutta High Court, is probing the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of Group-C and -D staff, as well as teachers in government-sponsored and -aided schools on the recommendations of the West Bengal School Service Commission.

The ED is looking into the money trail involved in the scam.

READ | West Bengal SSC scam: IPS officer’s tweet on Arpita Mukherjee’s ‘vafadaari’ goes viral amid controversy

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Top ITBP officer Sanjay Arora named new Delhi Police Commissioner
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.