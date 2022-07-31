Search icon
West Bengal SSC scam: IPS officer’s tweet on Arpita Mukherjee’s ‘vafadaari’ goes viral amid controversy

In the middle of the West Bengal SSC scam involving Partha Chatterjee and his close aide, a tweet posted by an IPS officer went viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 01:38 PM IST

Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee (File photo)

The political turmoil in West Bengal is further intensifying as new twists and turns are being revealed in the Bengal SSC or school jobs scam, involving Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee and his close aide, model Arpita Mukherjee.

Now, a tweet posted by IPS officer Arun Bothra on Arpita Mukherjee, a Bengali model, and actress, is going viral on social media. IPS Bothra posted a tweet just days after both Chatterjee and Mukherjee were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, after conducting raids that made major revelations.

IPS officer Arun Bothra, who is the additional director general of Police of Odisha CID, took to social media and said, “Whatever you say, Arpita ji has sent an example of loyalty. She herself had ₹11,809 to pay to the housing society. A notice was pasted in this regard. But she kept another person's money with full responsibility.”

 

 

This comes days after the ED, which is probing the teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal, arrest Partha Chatterjee and his aide after hoards of cash were seized from multiple residences of Arpita Mukherjee, allegedly belonging to the TMC leader.

The sarcastic tweet revealing the dues of Arpita Mukherjee with her housing society went viral on social media, as people highlighted the irony behind the situation since over Rs 50 crore worth of cash and jewelry have been found from the houses of the actress till now.

As ED questioned a distraught Mukherjee, the actress-model revealed that the crores of rupees did not belong to her. She said that Partha Chatterjee’s men used to keep the cash in the house, and she was not allowed to access those rooms.

According to Hindustan Times, several bills of Arpita Mukherjee’s flat remained due, despite the crores of rupees found at her apartment. Currently, both Partha Chatterjee and Mukherjee remain in ED custody, with investigations still continuing.

