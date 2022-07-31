MiG 21 crash: With over 200 pilots killed since 1963, know history of controversial ‘flying coffins’ of IAF

MiG 21 fighter jets of IAF (File photo)

The MiG 21 aircraft used by the Indian Air Force is infamous for malfunctions and snags, which have led to hundreds of crashes, and tragically, over 200 deaths since its initial introduction into the armed forces of the country in 1963.

According to official data, over 400 MiG 21 aircrafts have crashed due to mishaps since 1963, leading to the deaths of over 200 pilots and 60 civilians over the past six decades. The most recent tragedy involving the notorious aircraft claimed the lives of two pilots when the MiG 21 trainer jet crashed in Rajasthan’s Barmer on Thursday.

History of the MiG 21 aircraft of the IAF

The MiG 21 aircraft was designed by the Soviet Union's Mikoyan-Gurevich Design Bureau in the 1950s and was introduced in the Indian Air Force in 1963, making it the longest-serving aircraft in the history of the air force. After the initial shipment of the aircraft, the IAF went on to purchase 874 more fighter jets.

Since its introduction in the 60s, over half of the MiG 21 fighter jets have crashed, leaving over 300 people dead till now, including IAF and armed forces personnel, as well as civilians. Due to constant snags and crashes, the aircraft has been dubbed the “flying coffin” and the “widow maker.”

The Soviet-era aircraft has been supplied to several countries such as Bangladesh and Afghanistan, both of which have deemed it unfit for use. Meanwhile, the MiG 21 aircraft continues to be a part of the active arsenal of the Indian Air Force.

Why do MiG 21 aircraft crash?

Till now, there is no pinpointed reason behind the crashes associated with the MiG 21 fighter jets, but most of the accidents seem to be due to technical snags, human errors, weather conditions, and bird hits, according to official reports.

Many have demanded that the MiG 21 be completely removed from the active squadrons of the Indian Air Force, but no such reports of completely retiring the aircraft have surfaced yet. However, the IAF has announced that one squadron of the MiG 21 will be retired by September 30, 2022.

