Arpita Mukherjee's mother Minati reacts to Rs 50 crore found in daughter's flats

Arpita Mukherjee (File)

Arpita Mukherjee, former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's associate, comes from a humble background. Her father was a Central government employee. She comes from Bengal's Balgheria, where her 67-year-old mother Minati Mukherjee lives in a rickety house. Even though Rs 50 crore was recovered from Arpita's two flats in Kolkata, she seldom helped her mother financially. Minati said Arpita Mukherjee was offered a Central government job when her father died but she refused as she was interested in acting. Arpita Mukherjee's younger sister lives with her husband.

Minati told Bhaskar that Arpita Mukherjee used to come to meet her sometimes and helps her with provisions and essentials but never gave her any money. She said Arpita Mukherjee had left home several years ago.

Arpita Mukherjee had come to visit her a few weeks ago. She told India Today Arpita seldom visits her and mostly likes to live at her own house.

Her neighbours said Arpita Mukherjee had appointed two helpers to help her ailing mother do her daily chores.

Minati said she wanted her to get married. She was also getting a Central government job but she never showed any interest. She said she had no idea Arpita had so much money.

According to reports, Mukherjee, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate after the recovery, told the agency that the money was Partha Chatterjee's and he used to use her flats as a bank.

Chatterjee has also been arrested in connection with the West Bengal SSC scam. He has also been suspended from the Trinamool Congress. He was also dismissed as the Bengal Cabinet minister.

Chatterjee on Saturday said he was a victim of a conspiracy.