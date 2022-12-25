Search icon
‘Wash hands, be vigilant’: PM Modi’s important advisory amid BF.7 scare, Covid-19 spike in China

PM Modi issued an important advisory for all citizens during his radio programme Mann Ki Baat, taking into account the spike in Covid cases in China.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 04:34 PM IST

‘Wash hands, be vigilant’: PM Modi’s important advisory amid BF.7 scare, Covid-19 spike in China
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo - ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday morning, taking into account the explosive rise in Covid cases across neighbouring country China over the last few weeks. The prime minister also issued a major advisory for all Indian citizens to avert any health emergency.

While addressing the last edition of Mann Ki Baat for the year 2022, PM Modi urged all citizens to stay safe and exercise all the precautions when it comes to Christmas and New Year celebrations this year due to the rapid spike in Covid cases in the neighbouring country.

The prime minister said that many people are expected to go on vacation during the festive season of Christmas and New Year, and urged to use face masks, wash their hands and employ all the other necessary safety precautions so that their celebrations are not hampered by coronavirus.

While addressing his radio programme, PM Modi said, “You are also seeing that corona is increasing in many countries of the world, so we have to take more care of precautions like masks and hand washing. If we are vigilant, then we will be safe and there will be no hindrance in our gaiety.”

The prime minister further said, “Next time, we will meet in 2023. I wish all of you the best for the year 2023. May this year also be special for the country, and may the country keep touching new heights, together we have to take a resolution as well as make it come true.”

This comes just as China is experiencing a major spike in daily Covid cases with millions of people getting infected in the span of just 24 hours. China is also recorded a high number of Covid deaths, as per local media reports, but the official authorities have not given a clear confirmation yet.

The main cause behind the explosive Covid spike in China is the BF.7 strain of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, which is one of the most transmissible strains of the virus detected yet. The BF.7 strain of Covid has also been detected in India, health experts have said.

