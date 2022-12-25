COVID-19 in India LIVE updates: Covid protocols back amid Christmas, New Year celebrations

File Photo

Covid-19 cases are currently on the rise across China, causing hospital overcrowding and crematory overcrowding due to an explosive spike in coronavirus cases. The newly emerged BF.7 strain of the Omicron variety is responsible for this Covid outbreak in China.

As with the rest of the globe, India is taking precautions against the latest outbreak in China. Guidelines for ramping up preparedness have already been issued, and the Health Ministry and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have presided over high-level meetings.

Experts believe that one individual may infect up to 18 others with the BF.7 strain, which is a sub-lineage of the Omicron form of Covid-19. Cough, fever, cold, body pains, and breathing problems are all symptoms, just as they are with other Covid versions.

Experts in India say there is "no reason to fear" about the spread of this highly contagious Omicron strain, despite the fact that the BF.7 variation has caused significant devastation in China, provided that appropriate precautions are taken.