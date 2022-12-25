Search icon
COVID-19 in India LIVE updates: Covid protocols back amid Christmas, New Year celebrations

Covid-19 explosive spread in China triggered wave of panic around the world, including India, as the deadly BF.7 strain of Omicron variant spreads.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 05:58 PM IST

Covid-19 cases are currently on the rise across China, causing hospital overcrowding and crematory overcrowding due to an explosive spike in coronavirus cases. The newly emerged BF.7 strain of the Omicron variety is responsible for this Covid outbreak in China.

As with the rest of the globe, India is taking precautions against the latest outbreak in China. Guidelines for ramping up preparedness have already been issued, and the Health Ministry and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have presided over high-level meetings.

Experts believe that one individual may infect up to 18 others with the BF.7 strain, which is a sub-lineage of the Omicron form of Covid-19. Cough, fever, cold, body pains, and breathing problems are all symptoms, just as they are with other Covid versions.

Experts in India say there is "no reason to fear" about the spread of this highly contagious Omicron strain, despite the fact that the BF.7 variation has caused significant devastation in China, provided that appropriate precautions are taken.

25 Dec 2022
05:53 PM

Delhi: Markets, churches are packed as Covid concerns fail to temper holiday spirits

After two years of subdued celebrations in the shadow of the Covid pandemic, with people trying to find a balance between rites and precautions, hundreds flocked to churches throughout the national capital for Christmas festivities on Sunday. Churchgoers took precautions, though, in light of the rise in diseases in several nations.

04:49 PM

Covid 19: Delhi authorities to ascertain readiness of government hospitals tomorrow

In view of a surge in COVID-19 cases in some countries, officials will physically visit all government hospitals in Delhi and ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality, authorities said on Sunday.

In pursuance of the central government's directions, a mock drill will be conducted across all city government hospitals on Tuesday, reported PTI. 

04:38 PM

Covid-19: Karnataka to decide new measures and guidelines on Monday, ahead of New Year celebrations

The Karnataka government is likely to decide on preventive measures and guidelines to be followed in the coming days, especially for the New Year's celebrations, in light of the spike in COVID-19 infections in several regions of the world and cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7 discovered in the nation.

 

03:54 PM

Covid case in Agra; man returned home from China 2 days ago

A young man in Tajnagari, Agra, has been infected with the coronavirus, according to press sources. The 40-year-old man, who is from Shahganj, arrived in Agra on December 23 after travelling to China. He had a coronavirus test performed at a private facility after his return. A fast reaction team was sent right away to the person's home after the health department received word on Sunday that the test results were positive.

03:17 PM

Rajasthan prepares itself to tackle Covid cases

03:08 PM

Nitish Kumar, Bihar CM, has issued an alert regarding the Covid situation

Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, stated on Sunday that the state conducts between 45,000–50,000 COVID-19 tests each day. While talking to the media, Kumar said, "We are conducting COVID tests and administering vaccines. Every day almost 45,000-50,000 tests are being conducted. "Bihar is on alert, and patients are being provided treatment. The Centre is also careful. We have to be careful with those coming from outside," he added.

01:31 PM

Covid Updates: PM Modi advises people to take precautions during festivals

PM Modi told the public during the 96th episode of Mann Ki Baat that the festive season should be celebrated in full swing, but people also need to follow precautions. He said, "Enjoy these festivals a lot, but be a little cautious too. If we are careful, then we will also be safe and there will be no hindrance in our enjoyment. With this, once again many best wishes to all of you."

12:31 PM

Covid-19 update: 'Everyday almost 45,000-50,000 tests are being conducted,' says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recently spoke to ANI and informed the public that the state is on high alert and that 45,000 to 50,000 corona virus tests are being performed daily.

12:01 PM

Covid-19 update: 'Need to work...'

International travellers from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Thailand will soon be required to fill out an air facility form declaring their current health state, according to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's interview with ANI. In light of the growing number of COVID cases throughout the world, Health Minister Mandaviya stated on Friday that the centre and state governments must collaborate "in tandem" and with a "spirit of cooperation," as they had during the first outbreak.

 

11:08 AM

Covid-19 update: Corona Virus cases 

According to statistics from the Union Ministry of Health that was updated on Sunday, India has seen 227 new cases of coronavirus infection and the number of active cases has risen to 3,424. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,77,106). (PTI)

11:02 AM

Covid-19 update: Delhi IGI Airport

According to Dr. Gauri Agarwal, over 25,000 passengers arrive at the IGI Delhi Airport with 500 randomly selected persons being tested for Covid-19.

09:52 AM

Covid-19 update: Health facilities in India to conduct mock drills on December 27

In response to the COVID warning caused by a rise in infection in several nations, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare agreed on Saturday to organise simulated drills at all health institutions throughout the country on December 27.

These precautions are being taken in case an outbreak of COVID-19 in India causes a need for a large number of intensive care unit beds and oxygen supplies.

09:15 AM

Covid-19 update: China to stop releasing daily Covid data

Covid-19 cases will no longer be updated daily by the Chinese National Health Commission, as reported by Reuters on Sunday. The NHC statement continued, “Relevant Covid-19 information will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention for reference and research.”

08:28 AM

Covid-19 update: Bharat Biotech’s nasal vaccine available on CoWin

The Bharat Biotech intranasal Covid-19 vaccine, iNCOVACC, made its first appearance on the CoWin app on Saturday night. However, the company has not yet released information on the cost of the vaccination. According to sources, the vaccine's price will be set sometime next week.

On Friday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the government has given its approval for iNCOVACC to be used in the Covid-19 vaccination campaign. He also said that the vaccination will first be made accessible only at certain private institutions.

08:16 AM

Covid-19 update: Shimla throngs with tourists during Christmas and New Years

During the Christmas and New Year's holidays, Shimla's hill resorts saw a large influx of visitors. Tourists were seen engaging in COVID-safe actions despite the rising number of COVID cases in several nations. Locals and visitors alike were spotted protecting their faces with masks while walking the city's busy streets. Residents of the city are concerned about the flood of visitors from other regions of the state who are in town for the holidays and the new year's celebrations.

08:15 AM

Covid-19 update: Corona Guidelines India

ANI reports that on Saturday, December 24, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare wrote to all States/UTs to guarantee a reliable supply of medical oxygen for handling the Covid-19 epidemic. In light of next Tuesday's scheduled countrywide mock exercises, this announcement is being made now (December 27).

08:13 AM

China Covid-19 cases: Close to 100 million cases are expected

As a result of the current increase in infection, Chinese doctors anticipate 100 million cases of COVID and one million fatalities. The Head of Pulmonary Medicine at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, Dr. Neeraj Kumar Gupta, stated on Saturday that based on mathematical estimates, they predict close to 100 million COVID cases in China, five million admissions, and one million fatalities.

Celebrate New Year's Eve in India: Discover best places to visit for festive and memorable experience
Besharam Rang: Pathaan song showcases sizzling hot Deepika Padukone's crackling chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, gorgeous model who has insane 22 million followers
Hansika Motwani is a true 'beach baby,' these five sexy photos prove it
Khakhee The Bihar Chapter, Secrets of Kohinoor, list of 5 must-watch OTT releases
