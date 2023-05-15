Unique wedding: Rajasthan man marries two sisters; here's what happened

Photo: Zee Media Bureau

In Rajasthan, two sisters married the same man in a rather unusual union. Because everyone is curious about how this relationship came about, the wedding has become the talk of the town. It's interesting that all three parties gave their approval for the marriage.

The wedding reportedly took place in Rajasthan's Tonk district's Morjhala hamlet of Uniyara. The groom, Hari Om Meena, has completed his graduation. Both brides are sisters; one completed a master's degree in Urdu while the other only studied till eighth grade, Zee Rajasthan Hindi reported.

The eldest daughter of Sindda resident Babulal Meena, Kanta, received the marriage proposal from Ramprasad Meena first, but she included a condition. Kanta disclosed to the bride's family that Suman, her younger sister, is mentally ill and always lives with her. She also looks after her. She will stay with her in this circumstance, and the husband must also marry Kanta's younger sister. The family, including the bridegroom, consented to this stipulation of Kanta's older sister.

Hari Om wed both sisters on May 5 in accordance with the correct ceremonial ritual. Both Hariom, a graduate, and Kanta, an MA in Urdu graduate, are preparing prepared for the competition. Hariom claims he is happy to wed both sisters. "I'll make sure they're happy in this marriage."

According to Hariom Meena, Suman would probably never find a husband due to her condition if he did not get married to her. After realizing Kanta's pain, the in-laws and the groom consequently consented to marry Suman, Kanta's younger sister.

