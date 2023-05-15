Mumbai: Massive fire caused by gas leak leaves 6 including 2 minors with burn injuries

Photo: File (Image for representation)

In a tragic occurrence, two children were among the six people hurt when a large fire in Mumbai's Koliwada neighbourhood of Khar was started by a gas leak. According to BMC Disaster Control, the blaze was reported at approximately 8:45 am from a home in the densely populated Khar-Danda, causing a significant amount of fear even as police, fire brigade, and rescue services rushed to the spot.

Within 30 minutes, the flames were contained and put out by the authorities. Four members of a single family were among the six survivors who were pulled from the catastrophe scene and sent to Bandra West's Bhabha Hospital. Victims that have been identified are 65-year-old Sakhubai Jaiswal, 29-year-old Sunil Jaiswal, 26-year-old Priyanka Jaiswal, 26-year-old Nikita Mandlik, 6-year-old Pratham Jaiswal, and 7-year-old Yasha Chavan.

Up to 11 people, including three children, perished in Ludhiana last month when a deadly gas allegedly came from the drains in the highly settled Giaspura neighbourhood of the city, according to tragic reports coming out of Punjab.

People started dying as soon as they noticed a really strong odour early morning, which was when the Ludhiana gas leak happened. Later, it was discovered that a hazardous gas had been discharged into the atmosphere that included incredibly high concentrations of hydrogen sulphide.

