Sankranti 2023 Special Trains from Visakhapatnam in January, check full schedule

The festive season is the perfect time when friends and families start to plan trips to rejuvenate and celebrate the occasion. There is also a constant rush because of it at railway stations, airports, etc. Amid this, the East Coast Railway has announced special trains from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad to manage the Sankranti rush. The special trains will run from January 11 to 13. These trains will have 6 AC coaches, Third AC-12 coaches, Second class cum luggage or divyangjan-1, and motor car -1.

Here is the full schedule for the Sankranti Special Trains

Train No. 08505 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad will leave on January 11, 12, 13, and January 16 at 7:50 pm. To reach Secunderabad the next day at 7:10 am.

Train No. 08506 will return from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam. It will leave from Secunderabad on January 12, 14, and January 17 at 7:40 pm and reach its destination at 8:20 am.

The special train stations include Eluru, Jagaon, Warangal, Khammam, Duvvada, Annavaram, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Rayanapau, Kazipet, Visakhapatnam, and Secunderabad.