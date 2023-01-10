Indonesia rocked by 7.7 magnitude earthquake, tremors felt over 2000 kilometers

File Photo

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), on Tuesday, announced in a post on Twitter that a 7.7 magnitude earthquake has struck the Tanimbar region of Indonesia. The earthquake struck 342 kilometers southwest of the Tual region in Indonesia at 02:47:35 (local time), according to EMSC.

The EMSC said that the shaking was felt over 2000 kilometers by approximately 14 million people in Australia, Timor Leste, and Indonesia. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre tweeted, "Earthquake (#gempa) confirmed by seismic data. Preliminary info: M7.7 || 342 km SW of #Tual (#Indonesia) || 8 min ago (local time 02:47:35). Follow the thread for the updates."

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) further said that the aftershocks might occur in the next hours or days and advised people to stay away from damaged areas. Furthermore, it excluded the risk of a tsunami after the earthquake.

The ESMC tweeted, "Aftershocks may occur in the next hours/days. Unless it is necessary, stay away from damaged areas for your safety Be careful and follow national authorities' information."

Earlier in November, at least 318 people were killed after an earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hit Indonesia's Java province, CGTN reported citing the country's local rescue authorities. The earthquake had displaced 62,545 residents in Cianjur, CGTN reported citing Xinhua.

The 5.6-magnitude quake hit the Cianjur region in West Java at about 1:21 p.m. local time on Monday at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), causing buildings to collapse while school classes were underway.