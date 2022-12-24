Search icon
Bank holidays ALERT! Banks to remain closed for 14 days in January 2023, full list here

Many bank holidays are may differ from state to state and bank to bank. In January 2023, banks will be closed for 14 days.

2022 is all set to come to an end and now it is time to start prepping for 2023. With the new year just around the corner, RBI has also released a full calendar of bank holidays for January 2023 including all festivals, official holidays, and restricted holidays. Different Indian states have their own rules regarding bank holidays. Holidays declared under the Negotiable Instrument Act by different State Governments are observed by all the Banks in their state. 

 

It is important to note that many bank holidays are may differ from state to state and bank to bank. In January 2023, banks will be closed for a total of 14 days. 

 

Here is a full list of bank holidays for January 2023 

 

January 1 (Sunday): New Year Bank Holiday and Sunday Bank Holiday

 

January 2 (Monday): New Year Bank Celebration – Mizoram

 

January 5 (Thursday): Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti – Haryana and Rajasthan

 

January 8 (Sunday): Sunday Bank Holiday

 

January 11 (Wednesday): Missionary Day – Mizoram

 

January 14 (Saturday): Second Saturday Bank Holiday

 

January 15 (Sunday): Sunday Bank Holiday

 

January 22 (Sunday): Sunday Bank Holiday

 

January 23 (Monday): Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Jayanti – Tripura and West Bangal

 

January 25 (Wednesday): State Day – Himachal Pradesh

 

January 26 (Thursday): Republic Day

 

January 28 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday Bank Holiday

 

January 29 (Sunday): Weekend Bank Holiday

 

January 31 (Monday): Me-Dam-Me-Phi – Assam. 

 

For the unversed, the RBI has divided holidays into three categories: Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. 

