Bank holidays ALERT! Banks to remain closed for 14 days in January 2023, full list here

2022 is all set to come to an end and now it is time to start prepping for 2023. With the new year just around the corner, RBI has also released a full calendar of bank holidays for January 2023 including all festivals, official holidays, and restricted holidays. Different Indian states have their own rules regarding bank holidays. Holidays declared under the Negotiable Instrument Act by different State Governments are observed by all the Banks in their state.
It is important to note that many bank holidays are may differ from state to state and bank to bank. In January 2023, banks will be closed for a total of 14 days.
Here is a full list of bank holidays for January 2023
January 1 (Sunday): New Year Bank Holiday and Sunday Bank Holiday
January 2 (Monday): New Year Bank Celebration – Mizoram
January 5 (Thursday): Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti – Haryana and Rajasthan
January 8 (Sunday): Sunday Bank Holiday
January 11 (Wednesday): Missionary Day – Mizoram
January 14 (Saturday): Second Saturday Bank Holiday
January 15 (Sunday): Sunday Bank Holiday
January 22 (Sunday): Sunday Bank Holiday
January 23 (Monday): Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Jayanti – Tripura and West Bangal
January 25 (Wednesday): State Day – Himachal Pradesh
January 26 (Thursday): Republic Day
January 28 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday Bank Holiday
January 29 (Sunday): Weekend Bank Holiday
January 31 (Monday): Me-Dam-Me-Phi – Assam.
For the unversed, the RBI has divided holidays into three categories: Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.