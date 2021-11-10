'Har Ghar Dastak': Mansukh Mandaviya to meet state, UT health ministers to review COVID-19 vaccination

On Thursday, the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is all set to hold a meeting with Health Ministers of all states and UTs on COVID-19 vaccination status in their particular state and accelerating the recently-launched doorstep vaccine campaign - "Har Ghar Dastak".

The meeting will be held on November 11 morning, virtually, and will discuss ways to ensure vaccination of all adults who have not got their first dose of vaccine or are overdue for their second dose. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, on November 3, held a meeting with District Magistrates and health officials of over 45 districts across 12 states and Union Territories where the first dose coverage was less than 50 percent and said the vaccination drive needs 'Har Ghar Dastak' approach to achieve the target.

PM Modi had urged the health workers to reach every house with passion "Har Ghar Tika, Ghar Ghar Tika (Vaccination jab at the doorstep at every house)". He also asked them to work in the spirit of "Har Ghar Dastak" or knocking on every doorstep to ensure full vaccination.

According to the Health Ministry, 79.2 percent of India's adult population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 37 percent of them have been administered both doses.

Top five states which have administered the highest number of doses:

Uttar Pradesh Maharashtra West Bengal Gujarat Madhya Pradesh.

The Health Ministry has said that over 16.13 crore balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered.