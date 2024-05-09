Meet actress, whose Hindi debut flopped, became superstar in south; got no work in Bollywood for 27 years because...

This superstar, who has given hits with Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Thalapathy Vijay, didn't get work in Bollywood for 27 years.

Many actors like Ram Charan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Vijay Deverakonda, and others tried their luck in Bollywood, however, failed to make their mark but later became superstars in south cinema. One such actress, who is now a superstar, wasn't offered any Hindi film after her flop debut.

The actress we are talking about made her Bollywood debut with a superhit director, however, it turned out to be a flop. The actress didn't get any offer from Bollywood for 27 years and became a superstar in south cinema giving hits with Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, Suriya, and more. She is none other than Jyotika.

Jyotika is a big name in south cinema and has given several hits and blockbusters like Poovellam Kettuppar, Kushi alongside Vijay, Mugavaree, Dumm Dumm Dumm, and Snegithiye, Chandramukhi, and more. However, she made her acting debut alongside Akshaye Khanna in Priyadarshan's Doli Sajake Rakhna. Though the film flopped at the box office the actress got several offers from south film industry based on her performance in the film.

In a recent interview with News18, the actress revealed that after her flop Hindi debut, she didn't receive any offers from Bollywood for 27 years and thus she was away from Bollywood and continued to make her mark in the south. She said, "I didn’t receive an offer from Hindi films even once. I drifted into south films 27 years ago and have only worked in south films ever since. My first Hindi film didn’t run well in theatres. It’s all very formula-based. Your first film needs to run for you to get more offers."

She further revealed the reason for diverting from Bollywood and said, "When I had started my career, there was an entire bandwagon of girls working with big production houses. Even my film was produced by a big banner but as fate would have it, it didn’t run. Luckily, I had signed a south film and diverted from Bollywood."

The actress then added that after her flop debut, she saw a difference between Bollywood and south film industry and said, "I would also like to bring it to notice that even that film didn’t work at the box office. But I got a lot of films based on how my performance in it was received. That stark difference between both industries was definitely there."

She concluded that she believed Bollywood didn't offer her work because the industry thought she had now become a south actress and doesn't work in Hindi films. "People in Bollywood also thought that I was a south Indian and they assumed that I didn’t want to do Hindi films anymore. It was a journey and I’m still grateful for it. I did some fabulous work there. It’s not like I refrained from doing a Hindi film. It’s just that I wasn’t offered any script in so many years," she said.

The actress made her comeback to Hindi films with Shaitaan which also starred R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn and emerged to be a hit at the box office. She will now be seen in Srikanth which also stars Rajkummar Rao and is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 10.

