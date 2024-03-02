Jyotika opens up about her comeback to Bollywood after 25 years with Shaitaan, says 'I am looking out for...'

Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan's Shaitaan is among the anticipated films of this month. Ajay Devgn returns as the protective father, while R Madhavan's portrayal of a sinister character sent shivers down the audience's spines. Interestingly, Shaitaan marks Jyotika's return to Hindi films after 25 years. Moreover, it reunites her with R Madhavan after two decades, while also marking her first collaboration with Ajay Devgn. This has her fans eagerly anticipating the release of this supernatural thriller.

Talking about her return to Bollywood after so many years, the actress shared, "It's my re-entry in Bollywood after 25 years, and I think what I am really looking out for in a film today, after doing numerous roles and different kinds of cinema down south, is something meaningful, something with great content. I am looking out for even 2-3 good scenes for myself in a film, and I feel I could be part of it. Shaitaan is very strong role-wise, content-wise and as a film, I feel extremely proud of it so definitely that's what made me choose it." Before Shaitaan, Jyothika's last Hindi film was Priyadarshan's directorial, Akshaye Khanna-starrer Doli Saja Ke Rakhna (1998).

The film takes the audience on a journey with Kabir and his family as their fun weekend retreat takes a nightmarish turn when they let a friendly but mysterious stranger into their house. As the clock ticks, the family will be forced to confront their worst fears in this gripping tale that deals with the sinister elements of Indian Black Magic.

Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and directed by Vikas Bahl. Shaitaan is the official remake of the Gujarat film, Vash (2023). Shaitaan is set to theatrically release on March 8, 2024.