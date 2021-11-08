Zydus Cadila to supply 1 crore doses of its 'needle-free' COVID-19 vaccine to govt at this price

The ZyCoV-D vaccine will be given through a needle-free applicator instead of a syringe.

The wait for children's vaccines in the country is now going to be over. The central government has ordered one crore doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the pharma company Zydus Cadila, which will be administered to children above the age of 12 years. Along with this, the price of the vaccine in India has also been fixed by the company.

According to the company, a dose of ZyCoV-D vaccine will cost Rs 265. Apart from this, the order for needle-free applicator has been received for Rs 93 excluding GST. ZyCoV-D is the world's first plasmid DNA vaccine, approved for use in India.A regulatory filing by the pharma company said, "Zydus Cadila has received an order from the Government of India to supply 10 million doses of ZyCoV-D, the world's first plasmid DNA vaccine. Each dose will be priced Rs 265 per and needle-free applicator will be priced Rs 93 per dose excluding GST."

The company said that the price has been fixed after discussing it with the central government. The vaccine will be given through a needle-free applicator instead of a syringe. The name of the applicator is 'Pharmajet'. With this applicator, there is no pain and other types of side effects can also be avoided.Zydus Cadila Managing Director Sharvil Patel said, “We are happy to support the government’s vaccination program with ZyCoV-D. We are hopeful that needle-free vaccination will enable many people to be vaccinated and protected against COVID-19, especially children and young people between the ages of 12 and 18."

Zydus Cadila's coronavirus vaccine Zykov-D can last for 3 months at a temperature of about 25 degrees. The company claims that this will ease the transportation and storage of the vaccine. Apart from this, it is the first vaccine approved for the vaccination of people aged 12 years and above. Its three doses will be given with a gap of 28 days.