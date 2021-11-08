Zydus Cadila to supply 1 crore doses of its 'needle-free' COVID-19 vaccine to govt at this price

Headlines

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Sanju Samson breaks silence after exclusion from India's squad against Australia

'Unpredictable security situation': Canada issues travel advisory for India amid row over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

DNA TV Show: What is Women's Reservation Bill? Explained

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

7 Foods to eat during dengue

7 Foods to avoid during pregnancy

7 Benefits of keeping snake plant at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Watch: Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan perform Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home, video goes viral

HomeIndia

India

Zydus Cadila to supply 1 crore doses of its 'needle-free' COVID-19 vaccine to govt at this price

The ZyCoV-D vaccine will be given through a needle-free applicator instead of a syringe.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2021, 08:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The wait for children's vaccines in the country is now going to be over. The central government has ordered one crore doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the pharma company Zydus Cadila, which will be administered to children above the age of 12 years. Along with this, the price of the vaccine in India has also been fixed by the company.

According to the company, a dose of ZyCoV-D vaccine will cost Rs 265. Apart from this, the order for needle-free applicator has been received for Rs 93 excluding GST. ZyCoV-D is the world's first plasmid DNA vaccine, approved for use in India.A regulatory filing by the pharma company said, "Zydus Cadila has received an order from the Government of India to supply 10 million doses of ZyCoV-D, the world's first plasmid DNA vaccine. Each dose will be priced Rs 265 per and needle-free applicator will be priced Rs 93 per dose excluding GST."

The company said that the price has been fixed after discussing it with the central government. The vaccine will be given through a needle-free applicator instead of a syringe. The name of the applicator is 'Pharmajet'. With this applicator, there is no pain and other types of side effects can also be avoided.Zydus Cadila Managing Director Sharvil Patel said, “We are happy to support the government’s vaccination program with ZyCoV-D. We are hopeful that needle-free vaccination will enable many people to be vaccinated and protected against COVID-19, especially children and young people between the ages of 12 and 18."

Zydus Cadila's coronavirus vaccine Zykov-D can last for 3 months at a temperature of about 25 degrees. The company claims that this will ease the transportation and storage of the vaccine. Apart from this, it is the first vaccine approved for the vaccination of people aged 12 years and above. Its three doses will be given with a gap of 28 days.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi-starrer Munna Bhai 3 may never happen due to fallout between…

Vijay Antony's 16-year-old daughter Meera found dead at home, police investigating suicide angle

Happy Hartalika Teej 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share on this auspicious festival

'Poll pact can be decided during elections': AIADMK announces snapping ties with BJP

Microsoft Paint receives major update after 38 years, gets few Photoshop features

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE