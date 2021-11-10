Humans transmitted COVID-19 virus to deer, study suggests

A ground-breaking survey of white-tailed deer in the US found evidence of both human-to-deer and deer-to-deer transmission of SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans. The study found that white-tailed deer were infected with the being infected with the virus across at least 4 states in the US.

As part of the study, researchers found that 40% deer sampled across 4 states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, Illinois and New York between January and March 2021 had COVID-19 antibodies. In Iowa, 80% of the deer sampled November 2020 and January 2021 were found to be carrying COVID-19 virus in a second unpublished study.

Due to the high levels of infections seen across the sampling, the researchers believe that deer-to-deer transmission is actively taking place.

In North America, the white-tailer deer lives in close proximity to humans and the two species often come in contact. Activities like wildlife management, field research, recreation, tourism and hunting can present opportunities for transmission.

Another suggestion is that the transmission of the COVID-19 virus could be from contaminated water sources. But this hasn’t been proven.

Earlier studies have also shown evidence of transmission of the SARS-COV-2 virus from human to some animals including cats, dogs, and some animals in zoos. However, this appears to be the first study suggesting widespread infection among a wild species.

The white-tailed deer has the largest population among large mammal in North America with just the US being home to 30 million of the species. The researchers also raised concerns around possible spill back of the COVID-19 virus from the wild animal to humans.