Meet man, was born in India, moved to Pakistan, became billionaire, donated over Rs 6900000, he was country's first…

Mian Mohammad Mansha is called ‘Mukesh Ambani of Pakistan’ because he is involved in a wide range of businesses that focus on mass market products and localisation, just like India’s richest man.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 03, 2024, 06:40 AM IST

Mian Mohammad Mansha is currently the second richest man in Pakistan after popular billionaire Shahid Khan. However, Mian Mohammad Mansha was the country’s first billionaire. Often referred to as ‘Mukesh Ambani of Pakistan’, Mian Mohammad Mansha was born in India in 1941 and stayed in the country before his family decided to move to Pakistan during the 1947 partition. With Pakistan in major political turmoil and economic crisis, Mian Mohammad Mansha stood out and raised the bar for the young Pakistani entrepreneurs. He is known for his massive business empire, wisdom and philanthropy. Mian Mohammad Mansha is called ‘Mukesh Ambani of Pakistan’ because he is involved in a wide range of businesses that focus on mass market products and localisation, just like India’s richest man.

Mian Mohammad Mansha was born with a silver spoon. He was part of one of the most prominent industrialists of Pakistan. His father was involved in cotton ginning business while they were in Kolkata but when the family migrated back to Pakistan, they started Nishat Textiles Mills which was inherited by Mansha after his father’s death. Currently, Nishat Group is Pakistan's largest exporter of cotton clothes and the largest private employer in Pakistan. Apart from the cotton business, the billionaire’s company is also involved in power projects, cement, insurance business, banks and more.

Mian Mohammad Mansha is a respectable figure in Pakistan and he is known for his philanthropic activities. He recently donated around Rs 6900000 for the Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund. He is also on the board of various prominent institutes in the country. The billionaire was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz civil award by President of Pakistan Pervez Musharraf on 23 March 2004.

As per the reports, Mian Mohammad Mansha’s net worth is around 5 billion dollars, which is  nowhere close to the net worth of India billionaires Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata and others. But that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t lead an extravagant lifestyle. Mansha owns a range of cars that include Mercedes E-Class, Jaguar convertible, Porsche, BMW 750, Range Rover and Volkswagen.

