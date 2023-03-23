Delhi Metro Silver Line from Aerocity to Tughlakabad soon, new metro stations in Vasant Kunj, Saket

Delhi Metro Phase 4 to launch new stations soon (File photo)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has planned to launch the Delhi Metro Phase 4, which means that connectivity in the national capital is set to increase significantly. A new Delhi Metro line will also be launched between Aerocity-Tughlakabad, leading to multiple new metro stations.

The new Delhi Metro line from Aerocity is set to connect several areas in South Delhi, as well as Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi. This new Delhi Metro line will be called the Silver Line and will be connected to the Pink and Magenta line.

According to the details of the Delhi Metro Phase 4, the silver line between Aerocity and Tughlakabad will lead to the construction of 12 new metro stations. It is expected that this new line of the Delhi Metro will be done by December 2024, ready to use for commuters.

The new metro stations in the silver line include Vasant Kunj, IGNOU, Saket G Block, and other areas of South Delhi. The new silver line will also be connected to the Airport Express metro line from the Aerocity metro station.

Delhi Metro Phase 4: New metro stations in Aerocity-Tughlakabad silver line

Aerocity

Mahipalpur

Vasant Kunj

Kishangarh

Chhatarpur

Chhattarpur Mandir

IGNOU

Neb Sarai

Saket G-Block

Ambedkar Nagar

Khanpur

Sangam Vihar

Maa Anandmayee Marg Junction

Tughlakabad Railway Colony (Pul Prahaladpur)

Tughlakabad

Apart from the Aerocity-Tughlakabad silver line, the Delhi Metro Phase 4 project is set to include several new connectivity lines which will provide easy access to Janakpuri, Saket G Block, Majlis Park, Rithala and Narela.

The other projects which will be a part of Delhi Metro Phase 4 connectivity are –

Janakpuri West to RK Ashram

Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block

Majlis Part to Maujpur

Inderlok to Indraprastha

Aerocity to Tughlakabad

Rithala to Bawala- Narela

