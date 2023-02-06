Delhi Metro Phase 4: New metro stations on Pink Line for Anand Vihar ISBT, Nizamuddin soon; check routes

Delhi Metro Phase 4 to extend Pink Line, new stations soon (File photo)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has started the development of multiple Delhi Metro projects, one of the most important of which is the construction of the Delhi Metro Phase 4 project, which will eventually lead to the development of India’s first-ever ring metro corridor.

Under Phase-4, the construction work of the only ring corridor of the Metro in the country is going on at a fast pace. About 33 percent of construction has been completed on all three corridors. The Delhi Metro services under Phase 4 are expected to commence in 2025, connecting several major cities.

The Delhi Metro Phase 4 construction is set to commence with the expansion of the Pink Line, after which metro facilities will be made available to passengers across the Ring Corridor for 70 km. This will provide metro connectivity to the people living around Ring Road. Metro will run without drivers on all three corridors of Phase-4 equipped with new technology.

The Pink Line of the Delhi Metro will be extended, and a link will be developed between Maujpur and Majlis Park. Under Phase 4, the fifth Delhi Yamuna bridge will also be connected to the Signature Bridge in the capital, improving connectivity between East and North Delhi.

Apart from this, the Delhi Metro construction work is also going on fast on RK Ashram-Janakpuri (West) and Tughlakabad - Aerocity corridors.

With the commencement of services on the new corridor, metro facilities will be available to passengers from Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Surghat, Sonia Vihar, Jagatpur village, Jhaoda Majra, and Burari stations.

Apart from this, Delhi Metro commuters will also have access to metro connectivity to areas such as Anand Vihar Railway Station, Anand Vihar ISBT, Nizamuddin Railway Station, South Extension, INA, Lajpat Nagar and many markets and educational institutions of Delhi.

With the construction of the Ring Corridor, people living on both sides of Ring Road will have connectivity via Delhi Metro. It is expected that the construction of the fourth phase of the Delhi Metro will be complete by 2025.

