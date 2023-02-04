RRTS: After Delhi-Meerut, Delhi-Alwar, Delhi-Panipat, 5 more corridors planned; check full list (file photo)

RRTS news: A Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) network across the Delhi NCR (National Capital Region) is being developed by National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for better connectivity and access. Under RRTS, the semi-high-speed rail runs 3 times faster than the metro with a top speed of 180 km/h and an operation speed of 160 km/h.

Under the project, eight RRTS corridors are planned which will connect Delhi to NCR regions. Out of eight corridors, three have been prioritized for implementation under phase 1 -- Delhi - Ghaziabad - Meerut corridor, Delhi - Gurugram - SNB - Alwar corridor and Delhi - Panipat corridor.

The other five corridors are:

Delhi - Faridabad - Ballabgarh - Palwal

Ghaziabad - Khurja

Delhi - Bahadurgarh - Rohtak

Ghaziabad-Hapur

Delhi-Shahadra-Baraut

Phase 1

In March 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of India's first RRTS between Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut. The civil construction work is in progress and the priority section of the corridor between Sahibabad to Duhai is expected to begin regular operations by March 2023.

The Delhi-Meerut RRTS is an 82.15 km semi-high-speed rail corridor that is currently under construction. The line is the first of the three rapid rail corridors planned under Phase 1.

The distance between Delhi and Meerut will be covered in less than 60 minutes with a maximum speed of 180 km/h. The Delhi-Meerut corridor starts from Sarai Kale Khan station in Delhi and terminates at Modipuram in Meerut.

Total stations (14): Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Muradnagar, Modinagar South, Modinagar North, Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul and Modipuram.

Delhi-Alwar RRTS

Delhi-Alwar RRTS is a 164 km long semi-high speed rail corridor connecting Delhi, Gurgaon, Rewari and Alwar. The line is the second of the three rapid-rail corridors planned under Phase-1. It will have a maximum speed of 160 km/h and an average speed of 105 km/h. The distance between Delhi and Alwar will be covered in 104 minutes. Phase-I construction is expected to be complete by December 2024.

The train will start from Sarai Kale Khan and will travel underground through INA, Munirka and Aerocity in Delhi. Stops in Gurugram will be Udyog Vihar, Gurgaon Sector 17, Rajiv Chowk and Kherki Daula. Other stations to be constructed in Phase 1 are Manesar, Panchgaon, Bilaspur Chowk, Dharuhera, MBIR, Rewari, Bawal and SNB.

READ | Delhi-Alwar RRTS: Gurgaon to get 4 stops, Metro, Airport line connectivity; check list of stations

Delhi-Panipat

The Delhi-Panipat corridor is 103 km long and is a semi-high-speed rail corridor connecting Delhi, Sonipat, and Panipat. The train in this corridor will have a maximum speed of 160 km/h and an average speed of 120 km/h. The distance will be covered between Panipat and Delhi in 65 minutes.

The line will start from Hazrat Nizamuddin station in Delhi. There will be total of 16 stations on the corridor out of which two will be underground and the rest will be elevated

How is RRTS is different from metro and conventional railways?

RRTS is different from the metro as it will carry passengers for longer distances with fewer stops and at higher speeds. It will provide reliable, high-frequency, point-to-point regional travel at high speed along dedicated path way.