Delhi Metro Phase 4: Vasant Kunj, IGNOU, Mahipalpur among new metro stations in Delhi, check list

As part of the Delhi Metro Phase 4 project, the DMRC is set to construct the Silver Line, under which several new metro stations will be set up between Aerocity and Tughlakabad.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 08:31 PM IST

Delhi Metro Phase 4 to launch new stations soon (File photo)

Now, all the commuters of the Delhi Metro will have better connectivity with parts of South Delhi such as Vasant Kunj and Saket G Block, as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is currently working on the Delhi Metro Phase 4, with many new metro stations expected to be constructed.

The much-awaited part of the Delhi Metro Phase 4 is the Silver line of the Delhi Metro, which will run from Aerocity to Tughlakabad, connecting many parts of South Delhi in the middle. This means that as many as 12 new metro stations will be constructed on this line.

The new metro stations are likely to be constructed by December 2024, after which people will be able to use the Aerocity-Tughlakabad Silver line on the Delhi Metro. Apart from this, Delhi Metro Phase 4 also has other projects in the works, which include connectivity between Janakpuri-RK Ashram, Lajpat Nagar-Saket, and more.

Here is a list of metro stations that will be a part of the Silver Line of Delhi Metro –

  • Aerocity
  • Mahipalpur
  • Vasant Kunj
  • Kishangarh
  • Chhatarpur
  • Chhattarpur Mandir
  • IGNOU
  • Neb Sarai
  • Saket G-Block
  • Ambedkar Nagar
  • Khanpur
  • Sangam Vihar
  • Maa Anandmayee Marg Junction
  • Tughlakabad Railway Colony (Pul Prahaladpur)
  • Tughlakabad

The other projects which will be a part of Delhi Metro Phase 4 connectivity are –

  • Janakpuri West to RK Ashram
  • Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block
  • Majlis Part to Maujpur
  • Inderlok to Indraprastha
  • Aerocity to Tughlakabad
  • Rithala to Bawala- Narela

The Delhi Metro Phase 4 project cost around Rs 30,000 crore, and the tenders for the same are currently on auction. The DMRC has plans to complete this project by the end of 2024, and the new metro line is expected to be functional by November 2024.

