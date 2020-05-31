Coronavirus in India LIVE: COVID-19 tally in Jharkhand reaches 594 cases; highest single-day spike yet

The coronavirus cases in India continue to spread rapidly and the country has marked significant and consecutive highest jumps in the COVID-19 tally over the major part of the last week.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India has crossed the 1.81 lakh-mark on Sunday, while the death toll has topped the 5,100-mark as well.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with well over 65,000 positive cases of infection and nearly 2,200 deaths.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases has crossed the 38,000-mark while the death toll has topped the 1,200-mark as well.

The COVID-19-necessitated lockdown in the containment zones was extended for two more weeks till June 30 by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday.

The rising number of coronavirus disease cases for the past few weeks in the country has led the Centre to take this call in order to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further. The current phase of re-opening, called 'Unlock 1', will have an economic focus.

According to the new guidelines, all activities outside of containment zones have been allowed to resume in a phased manner from June 1. The guidelines will come into effect from June 1 and will be effective till June 30.

Here are the latest updates on coronavirus in India on Sunday, May 31, 2020:

07:20 IST Sunday, 31 May 2020

Haryana: Police are checking passes and IDs of people at the Delhi-Gurugram border. The state government has sealed borders with the national capital due to an increasing number of #COVID19 cases.

07:18 IST Sunday, 31 May 2020

Jharkhand: With 72 cases of COVID-19, Jharkhand recorded the highest single-day spike on Saturday.

06:40 IST Sunday, 31 May 2020

Migrant dead: The viscera of a 45-year-old migrant worker, found dead in a toilet of a Shramik Special train in Jhansi, has been preserved and sent for forensic examination. (PTI report)

06:38 IST Sunday, 31 May 2020

Delhi: The number of containment zones in the national capital went up to 122 on Saturday with fresh COVID-19 cases keeping upwards of 1,000 over the past three days.

06:33 IST Sunday, 31 May 2020

Odisha: 96 new COVID-19 cases in the state, tally climbs to 1,819.