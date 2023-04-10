Sonam Bajwa shares sultry video as she takes shower in red backless dress, fans say 'bigadti jaa rahi ho'

Sonam Bajwa in her recent photoshoot

Sonam Bajwa has been turning up the heat of late with a series of sexy and seductive posts from her latest photoshoot. The actress, known for her appearance in Punjabi cinema, recently shared another bit from her recent shower shoot where she is wearing a red backless dress, leaving fans with their jaws on the floor.

On Monday afternoon, Sonam shared a video from the shoot that showed her in her red dress, grooving ever so slightly under the shower. On Sunday, the actress had shared a bunch of pictures from the shoot, garnering over a million likes in just 24 hours. The second post, too, saw a flurry of likes and comments within minutes of it going up.

Many fans called her ‘Punjab ki Kylie Jenner’ in jest after watching the video. Others joked how she had been taking a shower for three days now. “Ye 3 din se nahaaye jaarahi hai same dress me wo bhi bina sabun lagaae (She has been taking a shower for three days in the same dress and that too, without soap). Sonam had posted the first glimpse of the shoot three days ago on her Instagram.

Many fans remarked how the recent shoot was a departure from her usually hot but more conservative shoots. One joked, “Sonam tum bigarti jarhi,tum par sakhti karni paregi (Sonam, you are going down the wrong path. We need to be strict with you).”

Sonam Bajwa, 33, is one of the most popular and successful actresses of her generation in Punjabi cinema. Since her debut with Best of Luck in 2013, Sonam has worked with most of the top actors and featured in some of the biggest hits of the industry such as Sardaar Ji 2, Nikka Zaildar 2, and Carry on Jatta 2. In 2014, she made her Tamil debut with Kappal, followed by her Telugu language debut with Babu Bangaram in 2016. Sonam has also appeared ina handful of Hindi films including Street Dancer 3D and Bala.