Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature with sultry poses in red backless dress under shower, Disha Patani reacts

Sonam Bajwa has set Instagram on fire with her latest sizzling photos clicked under a shower. The actress looks scorching hot wearing a red backless dress.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 08, 2023, 04:51 PM IST

Popular actress and model Sonam Bajwa, who is mostly seen in Punjabi films, often shares her glamorous pictures on Instagram. On Saturday, she took the glamour a step up with her hot and bold clicks.

Sonam Bajwa looks sizzling hot

Sonam Bajwa looks sizzling hot
1/5

Sonam Bajwa's latest photos, in which she is seen making sultry poses in a red backless dress under a shower, will make your jaws drop. Her pictures went viral on social media instantly.

Disha Patani reacts to Sonam's backless photos

Disha Patani reacts to Sonam's backless photos
2/5

Disha Patani, who is herself among the hottest actress in the film industry, took to the comments section and wrote, "Smokingggg" adding a bunch of fire emojis.

Sonam Bajwa in Carry On Jatta 3

Sonam Bajwa in Carry On Jatta 3
3/5

Sonam will be seen next on the big screen in Carry On Jatta 3. Set to release in the theatres worldwide on June 29, the threequel features Gippy Grewal in the lead role along with the actress.

Sonam Bajwa on The Entertainers

Sonam Bajwa on The Entertainers
4/5

The actress recently went on The Entertainers tour along with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana, Stebin Ben, and Jasleen Royal in North America.

 

Sonam Bajwa's talk show Dil Diyan Gallan

Sonam Bajwa's talk show Dil Diyan Gallan
5/5

Sonam hosts a talk show named Dil Diyan Gallan, which has featured popular celebrities such as Jimmy Shergill, Shubman Gill, Ammy Virk, and late singer Sidhu Moose Wala among others.

