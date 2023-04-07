Sonam Bajwa looks 'jaw-droppingly hot' in golden monokini in new beachside pics, fans joke 'jeene do please'

Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa is one of the most popular names in the entertainment world, be it for her on screen performances or her off-screen persona. The actress, who has millions of followers on social media, recently treated fans to some sexy photoshoot pictures of hers.