Sonam Bajwa looks 'jaw-droppingly hot' in golden monokini in new beachside pics, fans joke 'jeene do please'

Sonam Bajwa shared some sultry pictures of herself in a golden monokini from her latest photoshoot.
Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa is one of the most popular names in the entertainment world, be it for her on screen performances or her off-screen persona. The actress, who has millions of followers on social media, recently treated fans to some sexy photoshoot pictures of hers.
Sonam shared a bunch of images from her recent photoshoot on a beach. The pictures were clicked with the setting sun in the background.
Sonam Bajwa wore a shimmery golden monokini in the pictures, flaunting her toned physique and giving multiple poses on the beach.
Revealing that all the pictures were raw and unedited, Sonam Bajwa wrote, “Believe it or not these pictures are absolutely raw, untouched and unedited. This entire shoot we decided to stick to this approach and I am so glad we chose that.”
Sharing the pictures, Sonam also tagged the photographer Aviraj Singh. “This evening was surreal. So beautifully captured by @aviraj,” she wrote.
In a video, Sonam Bajwa had shared from the shoot earlier, she had revealed that she did her own ‘hair, makeup, styling and creative direction’ for it.
Sonam Bajwa is one of the most popular and successful actresses in Punjabi cinema an also regularly appears in music videos apart from hosting her own talk show.