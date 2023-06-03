RRR actor Rahul Ramakrishna apologises for sharing tweet on trains in films hours after Odisha train accident

Rahul Ramakrishna/Twitter

More than 250 people have been killed and more than 900 injured in the horrific triple train crash involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train in Odisha's Balasore district on June 2. It is among the deadliest train accidents in the history of India.

Just a few hours after the mishap on Friday around 7 pm, RRR fame Rahul Ramakrishna shared a GIF featuring Buster Keaton about trains in films from one of the legendary actor's silent films and later deleted the tweet after he came to know about the accident. Rahul took to his Twitter and wrote, "Terribly sorry about the previous tweet. I had no idea about the tragedy on the news. Promise. I’ve been writing a script since midnight and have been cut off from all forms of news. Very sorry, once again."

After his initial tweet, a Twitter user informed him about the triple train crash. Replying to him over his apology, he wrote, "Appreciate your modesty. I gave that benefit of doubt and hence didn't want to troll. Instead, I extended some more info." Rahul wrote back to him and said, "Thank you. I have generally not been following the news for a while on account of trying to focus my energies on work. This was definitely a faux pas. Thank you for alerting me about it. Much appreciated."

When another Twitter user asked him about his deleted tweet saying, "What was your previous tweet about? Missed it", he replied, "A quote tweet I shared of a Buster Keaton silent movie gif about trains in films. Doesn’t matter now."

Terribly sorry about the previous tweet. I had no idea about the tragedy on the news. Promise. I’ve been writing a script since midnight and have been cut off from all forms of news. Very sorry, once again. — Rahul Ramakrishna (@eyrahul) June 2, 2023

Thank you. I have generally not been following the news for a while on account of trying to focus my energies on work. This was definitely a faux pas. Thank you for alerting me about it. Much appreciated. — Rahul Ramakrishna (@eyrahul) June 2, 2023

A quote tweet I shared of a buster Keaton silent movie gif about trains in films . Doesn’t matter now. — Rahul Ramakrishna (@eyrahul) June 2, 2023

Apart from playing the SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan's blockbuster RRR, Rahul Ramakrishna has also appeared in multiple other famous Telugu films such as Arjun Reddy, Brochevarevarura, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Ante Sundaraniki, and Jathi Ratnalu among others.



