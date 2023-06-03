Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

RRR actor Rahul Ramakrishna apologises for sharing tweet on trains in films hours after Odisha train accident

Rahul Ramakrishna shared a GIF featuring Buster Keaton about trains in films from one of the legendary actor's silent films and later deleted the tweet after he came to know about the Odisha triple train clash.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 01:08 PM IST

RRR actor Rahul Ramakrishna apologises for sharing tweet on trains in films hours after Odisha train accident
Rahul Ramakrishna/Twitter

More than 250 people have been killed and more than 900 injured in the horrific triple train crash involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train in Odisha's Balasore district on June 2. It is among the deadliest train accidents in the history of India. 

Just a few hours after the mishap on Friday around 7 pm, RRR fame Rahul Ramakrishna shared a GIF featuring Buster Keaton about trains in films from one of the legendary actor's silent films and later deleted the tweet after he came to know about the accident. Rahul took to his Twitter and wrote, "Terribly sorry about the previous tweet. I had no idea about the tragedy on the news. Promise. I’ve been writing a script since midnight and have been cut off from all forms of news. Very sorry, once again."

After his initial tweet, a Twitter user informed him about the triple train crash. Replying to him over his apology, he wrote, "Appreciate your modesty. I gave that benefit of doubt and hence didn't want to troll. Instead, I extended some more info." Rahul wrote back to him and said, "Thank you. I have generally not been following the news for a while on account of trying to focus my energies on work. This was definitely a faux pas. Thank you for alerting me about it. Much appreciated."

When another Twitter user asked him about his deleted tweet saying, "What was your previous tweet about? Missed it", he replied, "A quote tweet I shared of a Buster Keaton silent movie gif about trains in films. Doesn’t matter now."

Apart from playing the SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan's blockbuster RRR, Rahul Ramakrishna has also appeared in multiple other famous Telugu films such as Arjun Reddy, Brochevarevarura, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Ante Sundaraniki, and Jathi Ratnalu among others.

READ | Odisha triple train crash: Deadliest train accidents in Indian Railways history

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?
Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's prayer meet
Meet Aashka Goradia, TV actress-turned entrepreneur who is founder of fastest 100 crore Indian beauty brand
In pics: Tejasswi Prakash sets the internet on fire with her gorgeous photos in blue dress
In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Odisha train accident: 50 dead, over 350 injured as Coromandel Express derails; PM Modi expresses grief
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.