Ray Stevenson/Twitter

Popular Irish actor Ray Stevenson breathed his last on Sunday, May 21. His publicist confirmed the news to Variety. The 58-year-old actor was seen in several Marvel films such as Thor and its sequel Thor: The Dark World in which he portrayed Volstagg.

Ray Stevenson is known to Indian audiences through his negative role of Governor Scott Buxton in SS Rajamouli's period action blockbuster RRR last year. The Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer remains the only Indian movie in his filmography.