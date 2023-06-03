Odisha triple train crash kills 233: Deadliest train accidents in Indian Railways history | Photo: Twitter/ ANI, videograb

The horrific triple train accident in Odisha on Friday evening has stunned the country. The crash involved two passenger trains, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train. As per data, it is one of the deadliest train crashes in recent history. The death toll has climbed up to 233 while over 900 have been injured. Here’s a look at some of the worst train disasters since independence in India:

Bihar train derailment (June 6, 1981): A passenger train carrying over 800 people derailed and fell into the river Bagmati while crossing a bridge. Killing more than 750 people, this was the worst train accident in Indian history.

Firozabad rail disaster (August 20, 1995): Purushottam Express collided from behind at 70 kmph with the stationary Kalindi Express (which had halted after hitting a nilgai) near Firozabad on the Delhi-Kanpur line in Uttar Pradesh. Official death toll was 305.

Gaisal train disaster (August 2, 1999): The Brahmaputra Mail crashed into the stationary Avadh Assam Express at Gaisal station in North Frontier Railway's Katihar division. Over 285 people were killed and over 300 injured. Victims included Army, BSF or CRPF personnel.

Khanna rail disaster (November 26, 1998): The Jammu Tawi-Sealdah Express collided with three derailed coaches of the Frontier Golden Temple Mail in Punjab’s Khanna, killing 212 people.

Pukhrayan train derailment (November 20, 2016): 14 coaches of the Indore-Rajendra Nagar Express derailed at Pukhrayan, approximately 60 km from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. 152 people were killed and 260 injured.

Jnaneswari Express train derailment (May 28, 2010): The Mumbai-bound train derailed near Jhargram before being hit by an incoming goods train. 148 passengers were killed.

Rafiganj train wreck (September 9, 2002): The Howrah Rajdhani Express, carrying nearly 1,000 people, derailed over a bridge on the Dhave river in Rafiganj travelling at a speed of around 130 kmph, killing over 140 people. Terrorist sabotage was blamed for the incident.

Rameswaram cyclone washes away a train (December 23, 1964): The Pamban-Dhanuskodi passenger train was washed away by the cyclone, killing over 126 passengers on board.

(Inputs from PTI)