'Wish you were there...', Jasprit Bumrah trends as England beat India by 10 wickets to reach final of ICC T20 World Cup

Jasprit Bumrah

In the semi-final match against England, Men in Blue put up an under-par score of 168 in the first innings. However, the score was not enough as the England openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales have absolutely mauled the Indian bowling, as the bowlers could not to pick up a single wicket,as they dashed India's hopes of getting into the final. It was because of this that fans missed a certain star bowler in the lineup.

Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out before the T20 World Cup, after suffering a back injury. He was out of the Asia Cup due to the back issue, but returned in the series against Australia and injured himself once again there, and was out of the T20 World Cup. Mohammad Shami replaced him in the squad for the tournament.

In fact, Jasprit Bumrah was one of the top trending searches on Twitter, as fans wanted to see the star pacer back in the lineup. Here's how netizens reacted.

Coming back to the match, India batted first as Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul failed yet again to get good starts, and Suryakumar Yadav failing to continue his good form. It was then that Virat Kohli came in to stabilize the innings by scoring his 4th 50 of the T20 World Cup 2022. Hardik Pandya then gave the impetus later on in the innings, as India went on to post 168 on the board.

However, the bowlers completely missed the mark, as Jos Buttler and Alex Hales pulled off the run chase with 4 overs in hand, without losing a single wicket.